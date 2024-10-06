Russians Launch 17 Guided Bombs, 64 FPV Drones On Ukraine's Border Areas Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces launched 17 guided aerial bombs (KABs) on border settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions over the past day.

This was reported by Vadym Mysnyk, spokesperson for the Siversk Operational-Tactical Group, during a national telethon, as cited by Ukrinform.

“The KABs targeted settlements located in the border areas. We recorded 17 KABs used by the enemy over the past day. Aerial assets were also widely used, with 64 FPV drones and 29 bombings from unmanned aerial observed yesterday. In total, the enemy shelled 41 border settlements, leaving five people wounded,” said Mysnyk.

He added that the Russian invaders primarily target civilian infrastructure, private homes, and civilian vehicles. Mysnyk noted that the enemy also attacked a public bus, injuring three people.

When asked about the activity of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups (DRGs), the spokesperson stated that their activity is low, and it mostly involves the presence of enemy units.

“We only observe the presence of enemy units. Along the border, they continue to strengthen their fortifications and mine the area on their side of the border. There remains some DRG activity, but it isn't substantial. No signs of enemy groupings being formed have been spotted in other directions either. The highest intensity of fighting is observed in Russia's Kursk region,” Mysnyk stated.

According to him, Ukraine's Defense Forces are conducting counterattacks and preventing enemy equipment from approaching the borders.

Additionally, Mysnyk reported that Kursk region is actively used by the enemy to launch UAVs into the Ukrainian territory.

“Strategically speaking, Kursk region is the most advantageous launch area for Russia's strike UAVs from the north. They launch them from deep within, making it challenging for us to intercept the launch sites. The routes, altitudes, and frequencies are always adjusted. We deploy electronic warfare and all available air defense means to maximize destruction and prevent enemy UAVs from advancing,” emphasized Mysnyk.

According to Ukrinform, air defense forces destroyed 56 Shahed drones and two Russian missiles overnight.