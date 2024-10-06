China`s FM declares ties between Russia, China reached unprecedented level of strength

(MENAFN) China’s Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, has declared that the relationship between China and Russia has reached an unprecedented level of strength, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of their formal ties. In an article published in the People’s Daily, Wang highlighted that comprehensive strategic coordination and mutually beneficial cooperation have emerged as fundamental pillars of the bilateral relationship.



Wang emphasized that both nations share a robust stance on essential international relations norms, notably opposing hegemony and forceful policies. He reiterated their mutual rejection of illegal unilateral sanctions and foreign interference in the domestic affairs of sovereign nations. This shared perspective reinforces the partnership's foundations, aiming to uphold respect and equality between the two countries.



The minister also pointed to their collaborative efforts to advance the interests of the Global South, boost the influence of the BRICS group, and strengthen cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. He highlighted the importance of their engagement with broader international frameworks such as the G20 and Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation.



Wang asserted that, regardless of shifting international dynamics, the non-aligned and non-confrontational essence of Chinese-Russian relations remains unchanged. He stressed that their relationship is anchored in mutual respect, equal treatment, and cooperation that yields benefits for both parties.



In terms of trade and economic relations, Wang noted significant growth. The importation of agricultural and food products from Russia into China has been increasing, while Chinese consumer goods, particularly cars and smartphones, are gaining popularity among Russian consumers. This trend underscores the deepening economic interdependence between the two nations, reflecting a commitment to fostering a resilient and prosperous partnership as they navigate an evolving global landscape.

