(MENAFN) In a recent interview with Le Point magazine, French Defense Sebastien Lecornu characterized Russia as France's main adversary, asserting that it poses the greatest threat to national security. This statement was made public on Wednesday, coinciding with the release of Lecornu’s new book, where he discusses the pressing security challenges facing France today.



When asked about the primary threat to France, apart from organizations, Lecornu unequivocally identified the Russian Federation. He noted that Russia has become “even more aggressive” in its actions this year compared to previous years, citing concerns not only for France’s interests in Africa but also for the safety of its Armed Forces. He revealed that Russian air traffic control had threatened to shoot down a French Rafale patrol, emphasizing the escalating tensions between the two nations.



Lecornu further accused Russia of engaging in an “information war” and militarizing emerging environments, including the seabed and cyberspace. While he did not provide specific incidents, both Russia and NATO have exchanged accusations regarding perilous aerial maneuvers. Notably, in March, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed its jets had escorted two French Rafale warplanes flying over the Black Sea, near the Russian border.



The situation has become increasingly tense, particularly with France’s support for Ukraine amid its ongoing conflict with Russia. Moscow has repeatedly warned that the provision of arms by Paris to Ukraine could lead to dangerous escalations. In January, Russia summoned the French envoy over concerns regarding the presence of “French mercenaries” in Ukraine. While the French government acknowledged that some of its citizens were participating in the conflict, it denied any official involvement in facilitating their deployment.



In response to France's assertive stance, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov criticized President Emmanuel Macron, suggesting that he is fostering Russophobia to bolster France's position on the global stage. Lavrov claimed that Macron’s use of belligerent rhetoric serves to elevate France’s international standing but may also contribute to further tensions between the two nations.



As France grapples with its security posture and response to Russian aggression, the implications for European stability and international relations are becoming increasingly pronounced. The dialogue between France and Russia highlights a complex interplay of military, diplomatic, and ideological factors that continue to shape the geopolitical landscape.

