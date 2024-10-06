Arabian news agency reports Iran issuing another caution to US

(MENAFN) Iran has issued a significant warning to the United States, indicating that it will no longer exercise what it describes as “unilateral self-restraint” in its responses to Israeli attacks. According to a report by Al Jazeera, this message was conveyed to Washington through Qatar, stating that the phase of restraint has come to an end due to unmet national security needs.



This warning follows a recent escalation in hostilities, where Iran fired a barrage of missiles at Israel, which Tehran characterized as retaliation for the deaths of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders at the hands of Israeli forces. In response, Israel has threatened a “harsh response,” further heightening tensions in the region.



While Iranian officials assert that they do not desire a regional conflict, they have made it clear that any further attacks from Israel will be met with what they term an “unconventional response,” potentially targeting Israeli infrastructure directly. This shift in stance signifies a more aggressive posture from Tehran as it reassesses its strategies in light of perceived threats.



Additionally, the Iranian mission to the United Nations has cautioned other countries against aiding Israeli military actions, asserting that any nation providing assistance to Israel would be considered an accomplice and a legitimate target. “Our response will be solely directed at the aggressor,” the statement emphasized, advising nations to avoid becoming embroiled in the conflict between Iran and Israel.



On the recent incident involving missile strikes, reports indicate that at least 180 missiles of various types were launched toward Israel on Tuesday evening. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed to have intercepted most of these missiles, although video footage revealed significant impacts across Israeli territory, causing damage to several military facilities.



The evolving situation reflects the intricate and volatile dynamics in the region, as both Iran and Israel prepare for possible escalations in their ongoing conflict. The international community is watching closely as these developments unfold, highlighting the precarious nature of Middle Eastern geopolitics.

