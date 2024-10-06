Alreihan, A Startup That Focuses On Providing Gas To People In Oman And Persian Gulf Countries, Joins Fastercapital

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Alreihan is a startup based in Oman and founded by Bahman Dashtian and Ali Sheikhali. The two young men noticed the problem in providing people with gas, a major source people use in the region, and came up with this application idea whereby people can order cylinders and get them on time easily.

Alreihan has joined the Tech Cofounder program by FasterCapital and is planning to raise 180K USD.

FasterCapital is a virtual incubator based in UAE that provides multiple programs for startups to meet their various needs; the Tech Cofounder program, the Idea to Product program, and the Grow your Startup program. Founders can join any of these programs for free online.

Mr. Ali Sheikhali, one of the two founders of Alreihan comments,“Alreihan plans to present its services for more and more customers and we are working towards this goal.”

Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, comments,“FasterCapital is glad to have Alreihan in its network and is eager to supporting it and every startup that provides good solutions for people in the Middle East and elsewhere.”

