(MENAFN) The passing of Hassan Nasrallah has sparked extensive grief in Lebanon and beyond, yet Hezbollah's existence and influence remain unchallenged and robust.



In a notable speech to the UN General Assembly last Friday, Israeli Prime Bibi Netanyahu employed harsh rhetoric, expressing animosity towards various groups. He accused the members of the international body hosting him of harboring anti-Semitic sentiments, asserting that they, like many others, share this prejudice. Notably, Netanyahu indicated that he holds disdain for Americans but refrains from openly expressing it due to their critical financial and military support, which includes substantial military aid.



As he concluded his address, Netanyahu proclaimed, "We are winning," a statement accompanied by his signature raised fist gesture. This declaration raises a thought-provoking question posed by Dr. Lawrence: Is it necessary to assert victory when it is genuinely achieved, or does such a proclamation become more essential when circumstances are less favorable?



While Netanyahu made these claims, Israeli aircraft were actively engaged in operations over Beirut, releasing 80 American-made bombs, each weighing 2,000 pounds, which culminated in the assassination of Nasrallah—a leader revered by many for over 30 years. Reports suggest that Netanyahu authorized this military operation from his hotel in New York just prior to his speech at the UN.



In the midst of Netanyahu's celebratory rhetoric about Israel's successes, another significant development occurred: Moody's credit rating agency downgraded Israel's credit rating from A.1 to A.A.1. Although this change is not severe, it represents a noteworthy shift in Israel's financial standing. An A-rated debt is characterized as high quality and low risk, whereas a B-rated debt falls into a mid-grade category, indicating increased risk and potential speculative characteristics. Moody's also noted that the economic outlook for Israel is negative.



The contrast between Netanyahu's declarations of triumph and the financial downgrade underscores the complexities and contradictions inherent in the current geopolitical environment. As Hezbollah continues to assert its presence and the consequences of these developments unfold, the region remains entangled in deep-rooted tensions and uncertainty.

