Emeril & Dutco Teams Win Badminton's Titles In The 6Th Labor Sports Tournament

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The Emeril Men's Team & Dutco Women's Team have won the titles of the badminton competition of the 6th 'Labor Sports Tournament', the biggest of its kind which is organized by Dubai Sports Council (DSC) in collaboration with the Permanent Committee of Affairs in Dubai, Dubai and the Authority for Identity, Citizenship, and Security, under title 'Their Happiness is Our Goal'.

The 6th edition of the 'Labor Sports Tournament' continues up to 23rd Feb. 2025 with participation of 46 thousand male & female laborers, representing 270 companies competing in 12 sports competitions at 10 different locations of Dubai.

The Emeril Team surpassed Emdad counterpart 2 – 0 in the men's final of the badminton competition, & secured 1st place, followed by Emdad in the 2nd place & Al-Ghurair Team in the 3rd place, while Shoba Constructions came 4th.

In women's category, Dutco Team beat ENOC counterpart 2 – 1 in the final match & won the competition's title, followed by ENOC in the 2nd place & Emeril in the 3rd place and then Emdad came 4th.

In conclusion of the competition, which was held at Dulsco Indoor Hall in Al-Quoz with participation of 37 teams, winners of the first three places besides winners of individual titles were honored cups & medals by Mr. Abdulla Shukri, the Secretary General of the Permanent Committee of Labor Affairs in Dubai, accompanied by Mr. Omar Al-Kindi, Senior Specialist of Community Events in DSC. Valuable prizes were also awarded to winning fans in sub-competitions, held on the sideline of the competition.

The kabaddi competition of the Labor Sports Tournament will be held on Sunday 6th Oct. 2024 at TOSS Academy in Al Garhoud with participation of 24 teams from various corporations, while the arm wrestling competition will take place on 13th Oct. at Shoba Residence in Al-Quoz, and the tug of war competition is scheduled on 20th Oct. at Dubai Municipality pitches in Muhaisna.

The 6th edition of the Tournament witnesses increase in the numbers of sports competitions & participants, confirming the constant success & development of the event. The number of participants has jumped to more than 46 thousand male & female laborers of 31 nationalities from 270 companies, representing 873 teams competing in 12 various sports taking place at different ten locations. The various competitions of the 6th edition of the Tournament are held throughout 6 months, launched from 15th Sept. 2024 & will continue until 23rd Feb. 2025. The current version of the event also witnesses increase in the number of women's competitions; these are badminton, volleyball, yoga & throwball competitions.



DSC organizes the 'Labor Sports Tournament' to give laborers unique opportunity to exercise favorite sports, spend entertaining times in useful activities, break the daily routine of work, cement social ties with counterparts in other entities & improve level of physical fitness. It also brings joy for laborers and helps them to increase productivity. The Tournament meets DSC's strategy to create a distinctive & happy sports society.