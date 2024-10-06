Commodity markets show robust bullish trend in first 9 months of 2024

(MENAFN) Commodity markets exhibited a robust bullish trend in the first nine months of 2024, marking a significant recovery from the previous year’s selling pressure. Several key factors contributed to this upward shift, notably the interest rate cuts implemented by the US Federal Reserve and other central banks. These cuts helped to stimulate economic activity and provided a more favorable environment for commodities. Additionally, China’s economic policies played a crucial role, alongside escalating geopolitical risks that added a layer of complexity to global markets.



One of the primary drivers pushing commodity prices higher was the anticipation of China retaliating against US sanctions, which created uncertainty in the market and increased demand for certain commodities. Furthermore, global climate events also influenced prices, as adverse weather conditions often disrupt supply chains and production levels, contributing to price hikes. Analysts have noted that the likelihood of additional rate cuts from the Federal Reserve could further bolster commodity prices in the months ahead, as lower interest rates generally encourage investment and spending, thus increasing demand for commodities.



Despite the overall bullish sentiment, certain commodities experienced price declines due to a range of uncertainties. Concerns surrounding the upcoming US presidential elections, for instance, have led to market jitters, as investors seek to assess potential impacts on economic policy and regulatory environments. Additionally, apprehensions about China’s economic performance, coupled with unfavorable weather conditions affecting agricultural outputs, have contributed to volatility and price reductions in specific commodity sectors.



Overall, while the commodity markets have enjoyed a positive trajectory in 2024, fears of a sharper-than-expected slowdown in US economic activity pose challenges. These concerns, alongside historic selling pressure observed in global markets, have led to price divergences among various commodities. As market participants navigate these complexities, ongoing developments in both geopolitical and economic landscapes will continue to shape commodity pricing trends in the foreseeable future.

