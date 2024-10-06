Strong jobs report indicates potential 'soft landing' for US economy

(MENAFN) A strong jobs report released on Friday indicated a potential "soft landing" for the U.S. economy, where inflation normalizes without triggering a recession. According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Statistics, employers added 254,000 jobs last month, far exceeding economists' expectations of just 150,000. Additionally, the unemployment rate decreased to 4.1 percent, suggesting a robust labor that has rebounded from a previous slowdown.



Experts noted that this significant job growth dispelled fears of an imminent recession, alleviating the pressure on the Federal Reserve to implement aggressive interest rate cuts to stimulate the economy. Instead, they pointed out that the healthy state of the labor market allows the Fed to monitor inflation closely while gradually reducing borrowing costs to sustain the solid job environment. Elyse Ausenbaugh, head of investment strategy at J.P. Morgan Wealth Management, expressed optimism, stating, "A soft landing is in sight," emphasizing the importance of a resilient labor market in supporting consumers and facilitating Fed rate cuts.



Concerns had previously emerged among economists regarding the economic outlook, particularly following weaker-than-expected job data in July and August and a slight increase in the unemployment rate, which, despite being near 50-year lows, still raised alarms. However, just two weeks ago, the Fed reduced its benchmark interest rate by half a percentage point, signaling a shift toward prioritizing the protection of the labor market's strength.



The latest jobs data contradicted previous worries, painting a positive picture of the economy, where employers are hiring at a vigorous pace, job retention is high, and wages are increasing rapidly. Seema Shah, chief global strategist at Principal Asset Management, remarked that the surprising job growth suggests that the labor market reflects strength rather than weakness, highlighting the economy's resilience in the face of previous uncertainties.

MENAFN06102024000045015839ID1108750107