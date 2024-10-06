Ukraine's Air Defenses Shoot Down All Russian Drones That Attacked Kyiv Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed all enemy drones over Kyiv and on approaches to the city overnight into Sunday, October 6.

The Kyiv City Military Administration said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Last night, the enemy once again used its drones against Kyiv! Russian drones entered the Ukrainian capital in waves and from different directions. The air raid alert was announced three times in the city and lasted more than five hours in total," said Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

According to him, all Russian UAVs that were detected in the airspace over Kyiv and on approaches to the city were neutralized (the exact number and type of drones will be made public by the Ukrainian Air Force).

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or destruction in the city, Popko added.

Photo: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces