“I Did Not Expect To Survive: Border Guards Rescue Violator Who Got Lost In Mountains

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Border guards rescued a violator who was trying to get to Slovakia on the instructions of“experts” from social networks.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“The man tried to escape to Slovakia - he acted on the instructions of“smugglers” from social networks, whom he paid USD 2000. But they only pointed him in the right direction. Of course, he quickly lost his bearings in the forested mountains and got lost,” the publication says.

After a night in the rain, cold, hungry and frightened by the sounds of wild animals, the man called the SBGSU hotline and asked to be rescued.

Border guards found the exhausted and hypothermic man and took him to the unit, where he was warmed and fed.

Now the unlucky offender will be tried for attempting to illegally cross the border.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, since the beginning of the war, border guards have identified more than 600 criminal organized groups that promised to assist citizens in crossing the border in exchange for money.

Photo: SBGS / Telegram