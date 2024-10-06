Russia Loses Another 1,250 Troops In Ukraine In Last Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of Russian in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to September 6, 2024, amounted to about 660,470 people, including another 1,250 people in the last day.

This was reported by the General Staff on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

Also, the Defense Forces destroyed 8919 (+3) Russian tanks, 17,679 (+21) armored combat vehicles, 19,092 (+55) artillery systems, 1,216 (+0) MLRS, 970 (+0) air defense systems, 368 (+0) aircraft, and 328 (+0) helicopters, Operational and tactical level UAVs - 16,578 (+49), cruise missiles - 2,613 (+0), ships/boats - 28 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers - 26,006 (+101), special equipment - 3,363 (+19).

AFU destroy all Russianthat attacked Kyiv

The data is being updated.

As Ukrinform reported, 147 combat engagements took place at the front, and they continue in several areas.