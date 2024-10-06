MP Oleh Dunda: Forum Of Free Russia Positively Perceives Concept Of Collapse Of Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Member of the Verkhovna Rada Oleh Dunda believes that the main result of the 13th Free Russia Forum, held on October 5 in Vilnius, is the perception of the concept of Russia's collapse by this segment of the Russian opposition.

This was reported by an Ukrinform correspondent from Vilnius.

“The impression is that the ice has broken and this segment of the Russian opposition has begun to accept the idea, the very concept of the future collapse of Russia . Two years ago, this was unacceptable to them. They were ready to accept the Ukrainian flag over Sevastopol and Kerch. But they were not ready to agree to the collapse of Russia, except for the separation of some Caucasian republics,” explains Dunda.

According to him, a lot has changed not only in these two years, but also in the six months since the 12th Free Russia Forum (held in late February 2024).“There have been dramatic changes. It is already being said quite publicly that Russia will collapse, and this will happen as a result of the Ukrainian victory. The question is along which borders and how exactly this disintegration will take place. And also, what needs to be done to make it as painless and bloodless as possible,” the Ukrainian MP said.

According to him, the perception of Russia's disintegration by this part of the Russian opposition as a normal process with which“there is a willingness to work” is the main result of the 13th Free Russia Forum in Vilnius.

Oleh Dunda, a member of the Verkhovna Rada of the 9th convocation from the Servant of the People party, is a co-chair of the inter-factional parliamentary association For the Decolonization of Russia.

As Ukrinform reported, the Free Russia Forum is a platform for the Russian opposition to discuss current issues of Russian and international politics. It was founded in 2016 and usually takes place twice a year in Vilnius. The leader of the Forum is Russian oppositionist Garry Kasparov. The forum, among other things, raises funds to support units composed of Russian volunteers fighting in the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Photo: Oleh Kudrin