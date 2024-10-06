Two Enemy Kalibr Missile Carriers In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) There are two enemy ships in the Black Sea - Kalibr missile carriers.

This is stated in the operational information of the Navy of the of Ukraine as of 06:00 on 6.10.2024 on , Ukrinform reports.

“There are 2 enemy ships in the Black Sea, which are carriers of Kalibr missiles with a total volley of up to 8 missiles ; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov,” the publication says.

According to the Ukrainian Navy, there are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean, 2 of which are Kalibr cruise missile carriers with a total volley of up to 20 missiles.

Also, according to the Navy, during the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the Kerch Strait was passed by: 10 ships to the Black Sea, of which 7 continued to move towards the Bosphorus; 5 ships to the Azov Sea, of which 1 moved from the Bosphorus.

As Ukrinform reported, the Russian“shadow fleet” transports oil through the Gulf of Finland on tankers that are not suitable for going to sea at all.

The photo is illustrative