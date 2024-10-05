Ukraine's Mod Approves 900 Samples Of Weapons For Operation By Armed Forces

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Defense of Ukraine has codified and approved for operation more than 900 samples of weapons and military equipment for the in the first nine months of 2024, including over 600 domestic products.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense , as stated by Ukrinform.

As noted by the First Deputy of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk, throughout 2023, 405 samples of military equipment were codified, including 244 of domestic production.

Among the newly codified and approved for operation equipment, there is the largest number of vehicles, unmanned aerial complexes, ammunition, electronic warfare systems, communications systems, engineering tools, and ground robotic platforms.

According to Lieutenant General Ivan Havryliuk, in 2024, domestic manufacturers not only increased the production volumes of military equipment across a wide range but are also creating many new samples. This includes the production of high-tech weapons, the role of which is noticeably increasing on the battlefield.

"We are currently working on a number of important projects, the implementation of which will increase our firepower. I cannot provide details; this matter requires confidentiality," explained Havryliuk.

Of the more than 600 domestic samples of military equipment, nearly half were approved for operation during the third quarter of the current year.

"To enhance the capabilities of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the air and on the ground, significantly expand the range of effective warfare tools, it is important for us to strengthen military-technical cooperation with partners. The more financial and technological investments we attract, the less chance the Kremlin will have to implement its aggressive plans," emphasized Havryliuk.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ministry of Defense has codified and approved the use of the all-terrain amphibious vehicle TAHA in the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which is capable of operating in any terrain.