J&K Poll Results: Arrangements For Counting Of Votes Finalized

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- With counting of votes just three days away, the preparations for counting in all districts of Jammu and Kashmir have been finalised.

Security has been beefed up in and around all the counting centres whereas monitoring of strong rooms is being observed through CCTVs.

The counting of votes for all the 90 seats of the legislative Assembly will be held at 08 AM on October 18.

The Returning Officers of all the constituencies have held meetings with election agents of all the parties and independent candidates and have briefed them about the counting day proceedings.

“Every candidate has to appoint 16 counting agents who will be issued entry passes by the ROs. One senior agent, who could be the election agent as well, will have to remain seated at RO table whereas another agent will have to stay at ETBP table where counting of postal ballots will be held. Besides, 14 other agents will be appointed to 14 other tables where counting of votes of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be held,” a Returning Officer said.

He said that till the counting of one round is completed, no fresh EVM will be placed on any other table for the counting.

Meanwhile, entry to the campuses housing counting centres has been restricted to officials authorised for the counting and no person without an authorised pass will be allowed to come near the counting centres.

“The district administrations are committed to ensuring that the entire process is conducted smoothly, following the principles of fairness and transparency as per ECI guidelines.” a statement reads.