Indian Legends Gavaskar, Tendulkar Team Up For A New Cricket League

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 4 Oct 2024, 1:51 PM

A galaxy of cricketing greats is set to converge in India for one of the grandest T20 franchise tournaments, when the inaugural edition of the International Masters League (IML), kicks off this year.

The six-team league is the brainchild of two of the greatest global cricketing icons, Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar.

ALSO READ:

From UAE prodigy to starring for England, Mahika's meteoric rise

Dubai resident floors cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar on his 75th birthday with a special gift

These two all-time greats will collaborate with India's leading sports management company PMG Sports and SPORTFIVE, a renowned global sports marketing company, in establishing a company in India to stage the league.

The International Masters League (IML) will be an annual T20 cricket tournament, initially featuring cricketing stars from six cricket-playing nations – India, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, England, and Sri Lanka.

The tournament promises to rekindle memories and draw out new battles, as it brings back the magic of some of the game's greatest players.

Indian legend Tendulkar's return is set to reignite excitement among millions of fans eagerly awaiting the Master Blaster's magic with the bat once more across the 22 yards.

Legendary opening batsman Gavaskar has been appointed as the League Commissioner.

The matches are scheduled to held in Mumbai, Lucknow and Raipur.

Tendulkar, speaking about the International Masters League, said:“Cricket continues to grow in popularity not just in India, but across the world. In the last decade, T20 cricket has accelerated its adoption, and has drawn new fans into the game. There is now a strong desire among fans across ages, to re-witness age-old battles in newer formats. Sportspersons never retire at heart, and the competitive streak within, waits for an opportunity to get back on the field. We have conceived the International Masters League as a meeting point of passionate fans and competitive cricketers. I am certain all players participating will get back into the groove and prepare hard. When we represent our countries, we all want to play top quality cricket and try to win.”

Gavaskar added:“T20 cricket's rise offers a fantastic opportunity to relive the magic of the sport we love. The International Masters League will bring fans closer to the legends they've admired for years, offering another golden chance to watch their heroes live in action. This is more than just a tournament-it's a celebration of nostalgia, where unforgettable moments of cricketing brilliance will come alive once again. We invite everyone to join us on this exciting journey and create new memories together.”