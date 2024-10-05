Heavy Israeli Zionist Airstrikes Target Beirut's Southern Suburbs
10/5/2024 8:06:39 PM
BEIRUT, Oct 6 (NNN-NNA) – The Israeli Zionist warplanes, launched last night, a series of violent raids on Beirut's southern suburbs, local TV channel Al-Jadeed reported.
The targeted areas included Amrousieh, Choueifat, Haret Hreik, and Burj al-Barajneh, it reported, adding that, one of the raids hit a place near a fuel station and caused a massive fire.
TV footage showed that the criminal Israeli warplanes continue flying over Beirut.
The news coverage did not mention if there are any casualties involved in the attacks.
Since Sept 23, the Zionist Israeli army had intensified its airstrikes against Hezbollah across Lebanon, resulting in significant civilian casualties and displacing residents from many areas. The airstrikes have also targeted and killed key Hezbollah leaders, including the secretary-general, Hassan Nasrallah. In addition, the Zionist army launched, what it describes as a“limited” ground operation in Lebanon.– NNN-NNA
