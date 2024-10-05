Sybiha Hails Canada-France Statement On Return Of Ukrainian Children Kidnapped By Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Andrii Sybiha has welcomed a joint statement by Canada and France regarding the return of Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia.

He said this in a post on X , Ukrinform reports.

"I thank my Canadian and French counterparts Melanie Joly and Jean-Noel Barrot for their strong statement. I welcome their commitment to working on the return of Ukrainian children," Sybiha said.

The minister added that he looked forward to the ministerial in Canada on the relevant Peace Formula item.

The Canadian and French foreign ministers earlier promised to draw up a roadmap with concrete measures to bring home Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia during the Ministerial Conference on the Human Dimension, which will be held in Montreal on October 30-31.