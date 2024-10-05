Saudi, French Fms Discuss Regional Issues Amid Soaring Tension

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- Saudi of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received here on Saturday Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of France Jean-Noel Barrot, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

The two ministers reviewed relations between the two countries and exchanged views on regional and international developments, foremost among which events in Lebanon and efforts exerted to deal with them.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Minister for Affairs, Ambassador Dr. Saud Al-Sati, and Advisor of the Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Prince Musab bin Mohammed Al-Farhan.

Paris had declared that the French foreign minister would tour key capitals in the Middle East to explore prospects of defusing tension and escalation on the regional arena. (end)

