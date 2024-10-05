عربي


Qatari, French Fms Discuss De-Escalation In The Tense Mideast


10/5/2024 3:04:57 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman held talks on Saturday with the visiting French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot who arrived in the country shortly earlier, according to a statement by the Ministry of foreign affairs.
The discussions revolved around latest regional developments in the region namely in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories as well as possible means to attain de-escalation in Lebanon.
Barrot, earlier, was in Saudi Arabia, the first stop of a regional tour designed to seek de-escalation in the region's hot fronts. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

