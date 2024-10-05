Qatari, French Fms Discuss De-Escalation In The Tense Mideast
Date
10/5/2024 3:04:57 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
DOHA, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman held talks on Saturday with the visiting French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot who arrived in the country shortly earlier, according to a statement by the Ministry of foreign affairs.
The discussions revolved around latest regional developments in the region namely in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories as well as possible means to attain de-escalation in Lebanon.
Barrot, earlier, was in Saudi Arabia, the first stop of a regional tour designed to seek de-escalation in the region's hot fronts. (end)
sss
MENAFN05102024000071011013ID1108749577
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.