4Th Jordanian Aid Aircraft Arrives In Beirut


10/5/2024 2:07:48 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Beirut, Oct 5 (Petra) -- A fourth aid aircraft of the Royal Jordanian Air Force carrying 108 tons of food supplies touched down at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport Saturday afternoon, as part of assistance to Lebanon in facing the current tough conditions.
Representative of the Lebanese army Command, Brigadier General Jamal Makrazel, who welcomed the plane, thanked his majesty King Abdullah II for Jordan's continued support of the Lebanese people, which reflects the true and brotherly relations between the two countries.

Jordan News Agency

