4Th Jordanian Aid Aircraft Arrives In Beirut

10/5/2024 2:07:48 PM
Beirut, Oct 5 (Petra) -- A fourth aid aircraft of the Royal Jordanian Air Force carrying 108 tons of food supplies touched down at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport Saturday afternoon, as part of assistance to Lebanon in facing the current tough conditions.
Representative of the Lebanese army
Command, Brigadier General Jamal Makrazel, who welcomed the plane, thanked his majesty
King Abdullah II for Jordan's continued support of the Lebanese people, which reflects the true and brotherly relations between the two countries.
