4Th Jordanian Aid Aircraft Arrives In Beirut

Beirut, Oct 5 (Petra) -- A fourth aid aircraft of the Royal Jordanian Air Force carrying 108 tons of food supplies touched down at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport Saturday afternoon, as part of assistance to Lebanon in facing the current tough conditions.Representative of the Lebanese Command, Brigadier General Jamal Makrazel, who welcomed the plane, thanked King Abdullah II for Jordan's continued support of the Lebanese people, which reflects the true and brotherly relations between the two countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.