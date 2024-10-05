Provincial Government Forms Joint Commission To Ensure Fair Distribution Of North Waziristan's Petroleum And Gas Royalties

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The provincial has recently announced the establishment of a joint commission to ensure the equitable distribution of and royalties from newly discovered resources in North Waziristan. The commission will also focus on safeguarding the rights of the local population.

According to the Chief Minister, the commission will work in consultation with local leaders to ensure a fair gas to the region. Additionally, district and tehsil-level committees will be formed under a three-tier consultative framework to streamline the process.

Ali Amin Gandapur emphasized that the current provincial government is committed to ensuring that the benefits of natural resources and development funds in North Waziristan are distributed justly. He underscored the importance of protecting the local community's rights and achieving regional stability and development. These steps, he said, are part of a comprehensive plan aimed at accelerating the development of the newly merged districts to bring them in line with other developed areas of the country.

The official statement revealed that the 13-member commission will include key figures such as the Chief Minister's Advisor, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif; MNA Mufti Misbahuddin; MPA Naik Muhammad Khan; MPA Muhammad Iqbal; and several other officials.



The commission will also feature representatives from the Energy and Power Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Ministry of Petroleum in Islamabad, Mari Petroleum Company, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), the Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bannu, and the 11th Corps. The Commissioner of Bannu will act as the convener.

The commission's primary responsibility will be to ensure that the natural resources are utilized in the best interests of both the nation and the local population. It will serve as a bridge between local communities, provincial and federal governments, and other stakeholders to promote coordinated efforts for the region's development.