President Ilham Aliyev Grants Scholarship To 102 Azerbaijani Students

10/5/2024 9:08:31 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has issued an order granting Presidential scholarships to students who entered higher educational institutions in the 2024/2025 academic year, Azernews reports.

According to the order, the scholarships are awarded to students who achieved the highest scores in the 2024/2025 admission exams for higher educational institutions of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

AzerNews

