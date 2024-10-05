President Ilham Aliyev Grants Scholarship To 102 Azerbaijani Students
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has issued an order granting
Presidential scholarships to students who entered higher
educational institutions in the 2024/2025 academic year,
Azernews reports.
According to the order, the scholarships are awarded to students
who achieved the highest scores in the 2024/2025 admission exams
for higher educational institutions of the Republic of
Azerbaijan.
