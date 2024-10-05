New Leaf Detox & Treatment In Orange County Proudly Offers One Of The Best Animal Friendly Rehab Programs In California

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Laguna Niguel, California – One of the top rehab and detox centers in Southern California, New Leaf Detox and Inc. proudly offers one of the best animal friendly rehab programs in the area.

An animal friendly rehab offers valuable support for individuals dealing with alcohol or drug addiction. Allowing patients to bring their animals can alleviate concerns about pet care costs, finding reliable kennels or sitters, and the emotional strain of being apart from their pets-helping those hesitant to seek treatment feel more at ease and motivated to begin their recovery journey.

“You will get as much if not more from rehab with your pet,” said a spokesperson from New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc.“Your pet will bring you the reduced anxiety that is beneficial during rehab and treatment programs and will even help reduce the stress within the group. They will not interfere with daily activities related to rehab and therapy, only enhance them.”

Many insurance policies cover animal friendly rehabs as it is no different than regular rehab to a carrier. However, it is recommended for individuals who are researching rehabs to read through policy plans or check with the insurance provider to see if addiction treatment is covered.

Emotional support animals can come in all shapes and sizes. Patients who wish to bring a pet – whether that is a dog, cat, rabbit or more exotic animals like snakes, chimps, pigs, or rodents – will need to coordinate with the rehab center in advance to discuss and approve their plans.

Individuals who bring a pet while undergoing recovery at New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. will be responsible for the care and well-being of their animal throughout their stay. Pet owners must bring enough food to keep the animal fed, clean up behind them, take the animal out to potty, as well as other regular pet care needs. Pets must be up to date on vaccinations as well.

By offering the very best animal friendly rehab programs in California, New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. encourage people who want to recover from drugs or alcohol to take the leap and get started on the healing journey.

Individuals seeking to overcome addiction and bring along a pet are invited to contact the supportive team at New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. by completing the form on the website.

About New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc.

New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. is a premium alcohol and drug rehab center with locations in Laguna Niguel and San Juan Capistrano that is committed to helping individuals break the cycle of addiction. Believing that sustainable life-long recovery and rehabilitation are achieved through the transformation of self, New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. provides patients with the knowledge, life skills, and resources through individualized treatment programs, therapy, and rehab so they can achieve a life worth living without drugs.

More Information

To learn more about New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc. and its pet friendly rehab, please visit the website at .

About New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc.

Our philosophy is to equip our clients with the knowledge, life skills, spiritual tool kit and emotional support to produce a meaningful character transformation necessary for sustained long-term recovery. Together we work diligently with our clients to uncover, discover, and discard; to unearth the authentic self in each client, healing the underlying causes of addiction.

Contact New Leaf Detox and Treatment Inc.

