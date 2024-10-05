Palestinian Death Toll In Gaza Rises To 41,788: Health Authorities

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Oct 5 (NNN-WAFA) – The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli on the Gaza Strip has risen to 41,788, the Gaza-based authorities said in a statement.

During the past 24 hours, the Israeli military killed 99 people and wounded 169 others, bringing the total death toll to 41,788, and injuries to 96,794, since the Palestinian-Israeli conflict broke out in early Oct, last year, it added.

Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner-general of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), said on social X that, in the past two days alone, three UNRWA schools were hit in Gaza and at least 21 people were reportedly killed.

“The schools were home for more than 20,000 displaced people. Some schools were hit more than once, since the war began,” Lazzarini said, noting that, more than 140 UNRWA schools have come under attack since Oct 7, last year.

“Schools used to be a safe haven for learning, however, they have now turned into hell, for far too many Palestinian people. Schools cannot be used for any military purposes by anyone. Schools are not a target. These are some of the basic rules of war blatantly disregarded by the Zionist regime, Lazzarini added.– NNN-WAFA