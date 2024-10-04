Canada Promotes Aerospace Expertise In Belgium

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) October 4, 2024 – Ottawa, Ontario – Global Affairs Canada

OTTAWA, Canada – Canada is a global leader in addressing climate change. Over the past 50 years, Canada's fleet of more than 160 aerial firefighting aircraft – waterbombers – has been deployed worldwide to protect communities from the impacts of climate change. This demonstrates Canada's commitment to environmental stewardship. Additionally, Canada's expertise in the aerospace sector benefits the economy, creates jobs and boosts investments in the country's aerospace industry.

Mary Ng, of export promotion, international trade and economic development, concluded her visit to Brussels, Belgium, where, with Janez Lenarčič, European Commissioner for Crisis Management, took part in an event celebrating European Union members' purchase of 22 De Havilland Canadair 515 aircraft for the EU's aerial firefighting fleet. This collaboration will create 650 jobs across Canada.

“The acquisition of Canadian firefighting aircraft by EU countries is a vital step in tackling wildfires in the EU and reflects our commitment to mitigating the effects of climate change together as trustworthy partners. By enhancing the capabilities of our European allies, we are protecting nature and communities while strengthening international ties as we work together to face this global challenge. The acquisition is expected to create almost 650 new and sustainable jobs at De Havilland Canada, as well as 2,600 additional jobs in the supply chain for the aircraft. This transaction is good for Canadian industry, Canadian jobs and the Canadian economy.”

Minister Ng met with Bobby Kwon, president and CEO of the Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC), and Sven List, senior vice-president of Canadian Corporate Business at Export Development Canada (EDC), to recognize the successful government-to-government sale of these aerial firefighting aircraft, which reinforce Canada's ongoing commitment to mitigating the impacts of climate change, including forest fires.

While in Brussels, minister Ng took the opportunity to meet with Valdis Dombrovskis, executive vice-president and European Commissioner for trade. Minister Ng and executive vice-president Dombrovskis discussed opportunities to advance trade through the Canada-EU Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and the growing Canada-EU relationship. They also discussed areas of mutual interest and shared priorities in relation to the World Trade Organization, G7 and G20.

Sven List, senior vice-president of Canadian Corporate Business, EDC, said:

“This collaboration underscores the importance of international relationships for Canadian exporters like De Havilland Canada, which provides essential expertise and services. EDC welcomed the opportunity to be part of this 'Team Canada' approach to support the delivery of De Havilland Canada's firefighting aircraft to several European partners, enhancing their firefighting capabilities amid urgent climate change challenges.”

Bobby Kwon, president and CEO, CCC commented:

“Over the last 2 years, the CCC has been an effective partner of De Havilland Canada in leveraging our government-to-government contracting approach to enable the largest purchase order in the company's history and the launch of a new aircraft production line for Canada.”

The post Canada promotes aerospace expertise in Belgium appeared first on Caribbean News Global .