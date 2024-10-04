عربي


Zelensky Meets Defenders Fighting In Kursk Region During His Visit To Sumy

10/4/2024 3:11:04 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Ukrainian military personnel in the Sumy region, who are currently carrying out operations in Russia's Kursk region.

Zelensky shared the details of the meeting on his Telegram channel, as reported by Ukrinform.

"Today, I began my trip to Sumy by meeting with our warriors – the guys who are fighting in the Kursk region, defending our border areas and the entire country. The 82nd Brigade. I listened to the commander's report and honored our warriors," Zelensky said.

He thanked the military for their service and defending the country. During the meeting, he also highlighted the significance of the Kursk operation, noting how it played a crucial role in securing further support packages from Ukraine's international partners. According to Zelensky, the operation significantly motivated those providing military aid to Ukraine.

Read also: Zelensky on Kursk raid : Ukraine 's active operation in progress

During his visit, Zelensky received a report from the brigade's commander, Hero of Ukraine Dmytro Voloshyn, on the operational situation in their area of responsibility. They also discussed the brigade's experience using electronic warfare systems, reconnaissance, FPV drones, and countering Russian drones. Additionally, they talked about the brigade's equipment needs, ammunition supplies, personnel, and training.















































Zelensky honored soldiers participating in the Kursk operation with state awards, including the Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Orders (I and III class) and the Order For Courage (III class). He also promoted several officers, including Mikhail Drapatyi to the rank of Major General, and Oleksandr Lutsenko to Brigadier General.

In an earlier interview with The New Yorker, Zelensky stated that the Ukrainian operation in Kursk region has already shown some results, one of which is revealing the true attitude of Russian leadership, particularly Putin, towards the Russian people.

