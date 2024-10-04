Aspetar, QTTA And ITTF Sign Agreement For Medical Services At Worlds

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Aspetar, Orthopaedic and Sports hospital, Qatar Table Association (QTTA), and the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) yesterday signed a tripartite agreement under which the hospital will provide comprehensive medical and sports medicine services for next year's World Table Tennis Championships in Doha.

The agreement was signed on behalf of Aspetar by Chief Operating Officer Khalid Ali Al Mawlawi, QTTA President Khalil Al Mohannadi, and ITTF Deputy President Dr. Alaa Meshref, in the presence of ITTF Secretary-General Raul Calin, QTTA Secretary-General Mohammed Al Saleh, and Aspetar officials. This cooperation reflects Aspetar's ongoing commitment to supporting major sporting events and ensuring the safety of athletes worldwide.

In addition to providing medical support services for the championship, Aspetar will also host the 17th ITTF Scientific Congress in Doha, a major event that will bring together leading experts in sports science to discuss the latest developments and practices in sports medicine.

Aspetar COO Al Mawlawi said:“We at Aspetar are proud to partner with the International Table Tennis Federation to provide world-class medical care for the 2025 World Table Tennis Championships. Our team of distinguished experts is committed to providing the highest level of care to all participants, from athletes to spectators."

"Aspetar's cooperation with the International Federation also extends to the scientific aspect, where Aspetar and its partners will organise a scientific conference on the sidelines of the tournament, aiming to add scientific value and share expertise in the latest scientific developments in the field of sports medicine and sports science,” Al Mawlawi said.

For his part, QTTA President Al Mohannadi said:“Aspetar, with its exceptional facilities and global expertise, has been an invaluable partner in our various tournaments. Qatar has become a hub for sporting excellence. We are delighted to welcome the world to Doha for the Table Tennis World Championships.”

ITTF Deputy President Dr. Meshref expressed his happiness with this partnership, saying:“Aspetar has a well-earned reputation as a leading hospital in the field of sports medicine, and we are excited to benefit from its expertise in ensuring the health and safety of our athletes.”

The World Table Tennis Championships will be held in Doha from May 17 to 25, 2025, at the Lusail Sports Arena.

The prestigious event will feature the world's best table tennis players competing for the ultimate prize in this sport.