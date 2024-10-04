From Litter To Cleanliness: How 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' Transformed Tourists' Experiences

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) Swachh Bharat Mission, one of the first programmes announced by Prime Narendra Modi after he took office in 2014, completed 10 years on October 2 this year. While announcing the 'Clean India campaign', the PM had said:“A clean India would be the best tribute India could pay to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary in 2019.” The mission was launched as a national movement on October 2, 2014.

The impact of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is being felt across the country, and people are sharing their reactions, expressing a sense of satisfaction over the mission that led to cleanliness everywhere, particularly the places of tourism. Tourists visiting Qutub Minar here praised the initiative and commended PM Modi's efforts.

Tourist Munna, who came from Bhagalpur, Bihar, shared his happiness with IANS, saying, "The cleanliness here is remarkable. Over the past 10 years, wherever we've travelled, we've found places to be clean. This initiative by PM Modi is great for the country. Cleanliness is being ensured nationwide, and we've noticed a lot of awareness among people. Even at railway stations, cleanliness is evident, which wasn't the case 10-15 years ago."

Another tourist, Bittu Kumar, mentioned, "We've seen cleanliness everywhere due to the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. People are more conscious now; they think twice before littering and use the dustbins provided. Tourist spots in Delhi are clean, and PM Modi has done a commendable job with this campaign."

Nisar highlighted that every year on October 2, the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is celebrated, with increasing awareness among the populace. "Dustbins are being placed in public areas and homes. The government has distributed blue and green bins for waste collection, which is a positive sign for a cleaner future. If the government imposes fines for littering, we could see even better cleanliness."

Razia Sultana expressed pride in the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, stating, "It's our duty to keep our surroundings clean. We should maintain the Qutub Minar since it is part of our heritage and a significant tourist attraction. Cleanliness here will send a positive message to other countries."

Fauzia from Delhi's Saket also appreciated the efforts leading to cleanliness at the monuments. She said that tourists are quite happy with the way cleanliness is being maintained as a result of Swachhta Abhiyan. She said that earlier there used to be garbage all around but since this mission was launched, people now do not litter bottles and packets.