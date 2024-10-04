Aiot Market Worth $79.13 Billion By 2030 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) North America has been relatively predominant in technological advancement, widespread usage with other industries, and significant in the AIoT segment. This region is expected to occupy the 2nd largest share of the global AIoT Market based on its prowess. The manufacturing, healthcare, and sectors are expected to be the main sectors that will help drive the adoption of IoT technology. For instance, industries use AIoT solutions such as predictive maintenance and management to propel the market. Likewise, AIoT's primary concern in healthcare is virtual patient care delivery and personalized medicine.

The major vendors covered in the AIoT Market include IBM (US), Cisco (US), AWS (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), HPE (US), Intel (US), Hitachi (Japan), SAP (Germany), Tencent Cloud (China), Sharp Global (Japan), SAS (US), PTC (US), Telit Cinterion (UK), Axiomtek (Taiwan), Softweb Solutions (US), Wiliot (Israel), Relayr (US), Terminus Group (China), C3 IoT (US), Clearblade (US), Semifive (South Korea), Falkonry (US), and Uptake (US).

