Saving Children: New 'Machine Gun Preacher' Documentary Drives Humanitarian Mission

Machine Gun Preacher Sam Childers at his South Sudan orphanage.

Machine Gun Preacher Sam Childers presents his best-selling book, "Another Man's War."

New Machine Gun Preacher Documentary Raises Funds for Angels of East Africa Charity

- Sam Childers, Machine Gun PreacherCENTRAL CITY, PA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The“Machine Gun Preacher” Sam Childers has spent over 25 years risking his life to rescue children from the horrors of war in East Africa. He didn't set out for the title or recognition. His new documentary –“Never Stop – 25 Years a Missionary or a Mercenary” – aims not to honor a legacy, but rather to raise awareness and funds for the ongoing humanitarian mission.“Yes, the worst of the fighting is over, but much of it still lurks in the shadows,” said Childers, 62, who founded the nonprofit Angels of East Africa.“We've rescued hundreds of children from brutal warlords, but thousands remain in their evil clutches. They're forced to be child soldiers. They're forced into sexual slavery. We're forced to act.”Released Aug. 9, the new documentary fuels the continuation of the Machine Gun Preacher's work. It can be viewed at . Every purchase and download directly supports Angels of East Africa, which operates orphanages and job-training centers in Sudan, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.“The fight goes on. We're still on the front lines of saving children – and, yes, that still involves armed conflict,” Childers continued.“But with the passage of time, we're now fighting on another front. What happens with the children who've already been delivered to mercy? We must do all we can to help them build happy and fulfilling lives when the dust has settled.”The documentary offers a powerful and intimate look at Childers' transformation - from a life of violence and addiction as a biker gang member to becoming the only American to receive the prestigious Mother Teresa Award for Social Justice. More importantly, it highlights the perpetual need for action in East African regions ravaged by conflict at the hands of rebel militias like Joseph Koney's Lord's Resistance Army (LRA).“When you buy this documentary, you're not just watching a film. You're making a difference in the lives of children who desperately need it,” Childers said.“Angels of East Africa is on the front lines, rescuing kids from warzones, offering them safety, education and a chance at a future. But our work can't happen without your support.”Since its release,“Never Stop” has earned high praise from audiences for its raw and unfiltered portrayal of the Machine Gun Preacher's relentless pursuit of justice in war-torn Africa. Viewers are reminded that the battle against the terror inflicted by rebel militias remains an ever-present danger in the region.“Knowing that my purchase is helping to save lives makes this documentary even more impactful,” said documentary viewer Josh Hatcher.“The Machine Gun Preacher's work is nothing short of miraculous, and my entire family is proud to support such a Christian faith-based mission.”Audiences were first introduced to Sam Childers' incredible journey in the 2011 film“Machine Gun Preacher” (Relativity Media & Lionsgate Films), with Gerard Butler portraying his story of courage and commitment. That same year, Childers shared his powerful narrative in his best-selling memoir,“Another Man's War: The Story of One Man's Battle to Save Children in Sudan.”In "Never Stop," the latest documentary installment, viewers are taken deeper into Childers' past, exploring the dark chapters of his early life, including struggles with drug addiction and biker gang involvement. That all changed dramatically in 1992 when he became a born-again Christian. Following a profound religious conversion, Childers said he felt a divine call to help children in the conflict-ridden regions of East Africa in the late 1990s.Despite warnings from seasoned aid workers, Childers founded Angels of East Africa, a nonprofit organization committed to rescuing, rehabilitating and empowering children caught in the crossfire of war. The organization currently cares for around 350 children across multiple orphanages and homes in South Sudan, Uganda, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Its main Children's Home in Nimule, South Sudan, provides round-the-clock care for approximately 185 children, offering them not just a place to stay, but the tools they need to heal and thrive.In Northern Uganda, where the scars of guerrilla warfare still run deep, the organization's work is more critical than ever, Childers said. Many of the children cared for by Angels of East Africa bear the deep physical and emotional scars from the bloodshed. Some have lost limbs or carry permanent burn marks, while others were forced into unimaginable horrors – including sometimes being made to kill their own families.“Never Stop” Director Kevin Evans, who also co-directed Childers' first documentary in 2014, echoed the call to action.“The Machine Gun Preacher's commitment to these children is a testament to what one person can do in the face of overwhelming odds,” Evans said.“Supporting this documentary means supporting the effort, and that's worth its weight in gold for the kids who need it most.”Kony remains at large, continuing to perpetrate violence across East Africa. He is wanted by the International Criminal Court on 36 counts of war crimes and crimes against humanity.The Machine Gun Preacher's vow,“I'll bring Kony to the Lord, or I'll send him there,” is not just rhetoric, he said. It's a reflection of his unwavering dedication to protecting the most vulnerable.

