(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Soft Drinks Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Carbonated Drinks, Packaged Water, Iced/RTD Tea Drinks, Fruit Beverages, Drinks), By Distribution Channel, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. soft drinks market size is expected to reach USD 467.18 billion by 2030, registering to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2030 Growing population is providing a fillip to the food and beverage sector, which in turn is propelling the U.S. soft drink market. Furthermore, easy availability and low price of soft drinks are benefiting the growth of the market. Recently, significant growth has been observed in the RTD tea drinks segment of the market, owing to soaring health concerns among consumers and increasing demand for premium products.



However, strengthening presence of low-quality fake products is a major challenge for market players. Counterfeit soft drinks lead to huge losses of established players. Additionally, increasing health issues such as obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and others due to high sugar content in drinks are hindering the growth of the market. Some of the prominent soft drink players are The Coca-Cola Company; PepsiCo, Inc.; Dr Pepper Snapple Group; Nestle; and Red Bull GmbH.

U.S. Soft Drinks Market Report Highlights

The U.S. soft drinks market is projected to post a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period

The carbonated drinks segment dominated the U.S. soft drinks market is expected to dominate over the forecast years. The growth of the segment can be attributed to their inexpensive price and easy availability. However, increasing health concerns among consumers are poised to hamper growth prospects.

The RTD tea drinks segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period, owing to shift of consumers towards sugar-free, naturally made beverages, and healthier drinks. The prominent players in the market include The Coca-Cola Company; PepsiCo, Inc.; Dr Pepper Snapple Group; Nestle; and Red Bull GmbH. Companies Featured

AriZona Beverages USA

BlueTriton Brands, Inc.

CAROLINA BEVERAGE GROUP, LLC

DS Services of America, Inc.

Keurig Dr Pepper

Monster Energy Company

National Beverage Corp.

PepsiCo

The Coca-Cola Company The Kraft Heinz Company Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $285.93 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $467.18 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered United States



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. U.S. Soft Drink Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.2.1. Sales/Retail Channel Analysis

3.2.2. Profit Margin Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.3. Industry Challenges

3.3.4. Industry Opportunities

3.4. Industry Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4.1.1. Market Entry Strategies

Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends & Preferences

4.3. Factors Influencing Buying Decisions

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption Trends

4.5. Observations & Recommendations

Chapter 5. U.S. Soft Drink Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. U.S. Soft Drink Market Estimates & Forecast, By Product, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. Carbonated Drinks

5.4. Packaged Water

5.5. Fruit Beverages

5.6. Iced RTD Tea and Coffee

5.7. Energy Drinks

5.8. Sport Drinks

5.9. Others

Chapter 6. U.S. Soft Drink Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.2. U.S. Soft Drink Market Estimates & Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.3. Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

6.4. Convenience Store

6.5. Online

6.6. Others

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis by Key Market Participants

7.2. Company Categorization

7.3. Company Heat Map/ Positioning Analysis

7.4. Strategy Mapping

7.5. Company Profiles

7.5.1. Company Overview

7.5.2. Financial Performance

7.5.3. Product Benchmarking

7.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

U.S. Soft Drinks Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900