Youth Forum To Promote Drug-Free Communities Set For October 26 During Red Ribbon Week

On October 26 at 11:00 am, Drug-Free Tennessee will host a youth forum in the Church of Scientology community hall in Nashville. This event builds on the momentum from the group's Overdose Awareness Day event in August, where numerous young attendees committed to using the Truth About Drugs materials to help their communities stay drug-free.

The youth forum will provide an opportunity for these young advocates to discuss their progress, share ideas for engaging their peers, and develop strategies to further spread the message of living drug-free. The event is part of Drug-Free Tennessee's ongoing efforts to support youth leadership in the fight against substance abuse.

The forum is scheduled during Red Ribbon Week, the largest drug prevention campaign in the United States. Red Ribbon Week, which takes place from October 23 to 31, was founded in 1985 in honor of DEA agent Enrique“Kiki” Camarena, who was killed while investigating drug cartels in Mexico. This annual campaign encourages communities to unite and take a stand against drug misuse, promoting a drug-free lifestyle through education and awareness.

“We're excited to hold this youth forum during such an important week,” said Julie Brinker, a Drug-Free Ambassador for thirty years.“Red Ribbon Week is the perfect time to inspire and support young people dedicated to making a positive difference in their communities.”

The forum will also highlight the impact of the Truth About Drugs program, an initiative that provides factual information about drug abuse and its harmful effects. The program empowers youth to lead by example and become ambassadors for healthy, drug-free living by equipping youth with knowledge.

To learn more about the event or to register, contact Drug-Free Tennessee.

About Drug-Free Tennessee



Drug-Free Tennessee, the local chapter of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World, is dedicated to providing education and resources to help individuals lead drug-free lives. Through community outreach, events, and educational materials, the organization aims to reduce drug use and promote healthier lifestyles across the state.

About Red Ribbon Week



Red Ribbon Week is the largest drug prevention campaign in the U.S. It honors the memory of DEA Special Agent Enrique“Kiki” Camarena and encourages individuals to pledge to live drug-free lives. The campaign emphasizes the importance of education, awareness, and a commitment to a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.