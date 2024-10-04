Saudi FM: Regional Challenges Require Joint Action

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia H H Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al Saud said that the region is facing multiple challenges that require consolidated efforts and joint action to address.

In his speech during the 3rd Asia Cooperation Dialogue Summit (ACD) yesterday, added that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia emphasizes this platform's significance in enhancing dialogue and cooperation between Asian countries in various fields, whether economic, political, cultural, or others. In this context, he pointed out that development challenges cannot be separated from the tense political and security situations in the region, especially in light of the ongoing events in Palestine and Lebanon, which represent a major obstacle to economic development and commercial progress.

He pointed out that the continuation of aggression and violations in the region hinders international trade and increases political tensions that threaten the flow of investments and economic cooperation between the countries of the region and the world.

He noted that Saudi Arabia realises that sustainable economic development can only be achieved in the context of political and security stability, and therefore emphasizes the importance of resolving regional conflicts through peaceful and diplomatic means to ensure the prosperity of the region. He added that from this standpoint, Saudi Arabia thanks the ACD countries for their support for the two-state solution and their recognition of the State of Palestine, urging the rest of the world to follow suit, which prompted the kingdom to contribute with its brethren and friends to establish the international coalition for a two-state solution.

He emphasized the importance of enhancing collective action and cooperation among the ACD countries to achieve the aspired goals of establishing it. He said that Asia has great potential and enormous energy, and if they can unify their efforts, they will be able to face challenges and transform them into opportunities for growth, by strengthening economic partnerships and developing cooperation in the areas of regional security, technology, and energy, and working together to achieve the goals of sustainable development.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia stressed the importance of enhancing cooperation, especially between developing countries, in light of the economic and development challenges facing many of these countries. He noted that exchanging expertise and enhancing trade and investment among ACD countries constitute a strong foundation for advancing sustainable development and narrowing the gap between developed and influential countries.

He pointed out the increasing role of sports in enhancing diplomatic work, and its ability to transcend geographical and cultural borders and represent a bridge that unites peoples, indicating that the Kingdom believes in the importance of sports diplomacy as an effective means of facilitating constructive dialogue and supporting peace and stability.