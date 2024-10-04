عربي


Skanska Builds I-95 15 Project In Rhode Island, USA, For USD 417M, About SEK 4.4 Billion


10/4/2024 2:15:55 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STOCKHOLM, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has, in a joint venture with McCourt construction and AETNA Bridge Company, signed a contract with the Rhode Island Department of transportation for the design-build of the I-95 15 Project in Providence, Cranston, and Warwick, Rhode Island, USA. The total contract is worth USD 625M. Skanska will include its share of the contract worth USD 417M, about SEK 4.4 billion, in the US order bookings for the third quarter of 2024.

The complex project scope addresses the I-95 corridor holistically to encourage the safe movement of 185,000 vehicles daily by removing 15 bridges, reducing the total deck area by 17.5 percent, and improving the flow of 45.2 billion tons of truck freight annually.

Work started in August of 2024, with substantial completion expected in August of 2031.

For further information please contact:
 Maritza Ferreira, Vice President of Communications, Skanska USA, tel +1 (678) 492 2003
Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 76 870 75 51
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

