Skanska Builds I-95 15 Project In Rhode Island, USA, For USD 417M, About SEK 4.4 Billion

The complex project scope addresses the I-95 corridor holistically to encourage the safe movement of 185,000 vehicles daily by removing 15 bridges, reducing the total deck area by 17.5 percent, and improving the flow of 45.2 billion tons of truck freight annually.

Work started in August of 2024, with substantial completion expected in August of 2031.

