Runergy Expands Global Presence With New U.S. Solar Module Manufacturing Facility Now In Production

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Runergy has recently announced the commencement of production at its state-of-the-art solar module facility in Huntsville, Alabama, USA. This significant milestone represents an important step in Runergy's strategic expansion into the North American market, reinforcing its commitment to delivering innovative solar solutions globally. The facility is set to fulfill its first customer orders this October, marking a new chapter for both the company and the local community.

The launch event featured the symbolic signing of the first solar module off the production line by all employees, celebrating the collective effort and dedication that made this achievement possible. This facility underscores Runergy's pivotal role in the global solar industry, as it continues to scale its operations to meet increasing demand. With an annual nameplate output of 2 GW, the Huntsville site is poised to become one of the leading solar manufacturing hubs in the United States.

"We are thrilled to start producing solar modules right here in Alabama," stated Jet Li, General Manager of Runergy Alabama. "This factory not only brings new jobs and opportunities to the area but also represents our commitment to advancing renewable energy and supporting America's clean energy goals. We couldn't be prouder of our team's hard work."

As the first U.S. production plant under Runergy Group's expansion plan, this facility plays a crucial role in establishing a robust supply chain in America and is integral to Runergy's globalization strategy.

"With the increasing demand for solar energy in the U.S., We aim to meet the country's renewable energy targets by producing our solar modules locally," said Dr. Jusong Wang, Managing Director of Runergy Alabama. "Runergy Alabama will reduce lead times, minimize reliance on overseas suppliers, and provide customers with more reliable, cost-effective access to our solar technology. Runergy Alabama's mission is to deliver its cutting-edge, high-efficiency N-type solar modules to meet the growing demand for clean energy solutions. As part of its long-term strategy, the company is dedicated to enhancing its production capabilities while maintaining rigorous quality standards and sustainability practices."

Founded in 2013, Runergy is a leading international photovoltaic (PV) technology company specializing in the research, development, manufacturing, and global distribution of solar cells and modules. By the end of 2023, Runergy's cumulative solar cell shipments surpassed 65GW. With a strategy anchored in globalization, the company has established an extensive network of production facilities for polysilicon, wafers, cells, and modules across China, Thailand, Vietnam, and the United States. By offering comprehensive solar project solutions, the company adeptly addresses the dynamic and diverse needs of its international customer base, ensuring its competitive edge in the global market. Now, Runergy has successfully established itself as a prominent solar module brand in the United States. Recognized by BloombergNEF as a Tier 1 module manufacturer, Runergy is dedicated to delivering high-performance solar products and collaborating with global partners to accelerate the transition to a sustainable energy future.

