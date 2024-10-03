عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

420 With CNW - Kentucky Officials Prepare To Hold Medical Cannabis License Lottery


10/3/2024 11:12:11 PM

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Kentucky will begin its lottery for
medical cannabis business licenses
next month, marking a key milestone in launching the state's medical marijuana program. There has been an overwhelming response to the program, with Kentucky officials receiving close to
5,000 applications
for business licenses before the Aug. 31, 2024, deadline.

Most of these applications, around 4,096, came from individuals and groups wanting to open dispensaries. However, only 48 of those dispensaries will be...

Read More>>

About CNW420

CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of an article each business day at 4:20 p.m. Eastern – a tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. The concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text
 CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire
Denver, CO

303.498.7722 Office
[email protected]

CannabisNewsWire is powered by
IBN

MENAFN03102024000224011066ID1108745661


Investor Brand Network

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search