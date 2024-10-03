Hospitals Account For The Largest Segment In The Intraoral Scanners Market, Projected To Reach $4,775.36 Million By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Intraoral Scanners size, share demand growth

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The intraoral scanners (IOS) market is expanding rapidly due to technological advancements and the rising global need for efficient care solutions. This article explores the key factors influencing the market, growth opportunities, and future projections for the industry.Key Market Insights.Market Size and Growth:.Valued at $834.63 million in 2020, the global intraoral scanners market is projected to reach $4,775.36 million by 2030..The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2021 to 2030..Technology Overview:.Intraoral scanners capture direct optical impressions for dentistry..Using 3D imaging technology, orthodontists can generate highly accurate images of teeth and soft tissue, leading to better treatment outcomes compared to traditional methods.Get a Sample Copy of this Report:Drivers of Market Growth.Rising Prevalence of Edentulism:.Tooth loss, particularly among the geriatric population, is a major factor driving demand..Aging populations in countries like the U.S., where people aged 65+ are projected to reach 92 million by 2060, are more prone to oral disorders,increasing the need for dental care..Increased Patient Awareness:.Growing consumer awareness about advanced dental treatments, including the benefits of intraoral scanners, is contributing to market growth..Technological Advancements:.Continued innovations in scanner design, including portable and user-friendly devices, enhance dentist workflow and reduce patient discomfort.Market Challenges.High Device Cost:.The relatively high cost of intraoral scanners remains a barrier, especially in emerging markets..Skilled Professional Shortage:.A lack of trained professionals to operate and maintain intraoral scanners limits widespread adoption in certain regions.Key Segments of the Market1.By Brand:.Leading brands in the market include Cadent iTero, 3M ESPE Lava COS, CEREC, and 3Shape TRIOS..Cadent iTero holds the largest market share due to its accuracy, reduced procedural times, and ability to eliminate patient discomfort.2.By End User:.Hospitals account for the largest segment in the intraoral scanners market, driven by a high number of patient visits and advanced diagnostic technology.3.By Region:.Europe leads the global market, driven by the demand for digital dental technology, preventative healthcare, and sophisticated healthcare facilities..Notable regional innovations include 3Shape's TRIOS 3 Basic scanner and new model-making software.Future Market Trends.Geriatric Population Growth:.As the global elderly population grows, the demand for intraoral scanners is expected to rise, especially in developed countries..Advances in AI and Software Integration:.The integration of AI and CBCT (Cone Beam Computed Tomography) in digital treatment planning will further enhance accuracy and patient outcomes, boosting market growth.Enquire Before Buying:

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.