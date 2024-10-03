Internationally Acclaimed Jazz Vocalist And Composer Jacqui Naylor Brings 'Treasures Of The Heart' To Pacific Northwest

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vocalist and Composer Jacqui Naylor by Thomas Heinser 2024 Treasures of the Heart

"Treasures of the Heart" 2024 New 12th Album by Jacqui Naylor Available In Stores and On All Major Platforms

Jazz Vocalist & Composer Jacqui Naylor. Photo by Thomas Heinser

Celebrated Jazz Jacqui Naylor Touring with her Quartet and 12th Album "Treasures of the Heart" with Shows in Portland OR, Seattle WA, and Vancouver BC

- Jacqui NaylorPORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Acclaimed jazz vocalist and composer Jacqui Naylor is thrilled to return to the Pacific Northwest on tour , showcasing her 12th album "Treasures of the Heart ." The tour kicks off in Portland, OR at Wilf's on Saturday, October 12th, followed by a two-night residency in Vancouver, BC at Frankie's Jazz Club on Friday, October 18th and Saturday, October 19th, culminating with a benefit concert for Alpha Supported Living Services in Seattle, WA on Saturday, October 26th.Naylor has a long history of performing in the Pacific Northwest, including regular appearances over two decades at Portland's Jimmy Mak's and Wilf's, Seattle's Jazz Alley and Triple Door, and Vancouver's Cellar and Frankie's. She has headlined on numerous occasions for Alpha Supported Living Services, an organization dear to singer's heart. "I'm excited to return to the majestic Pacific Northwest, reconnect with fans, and share uplifting new songs from my 12th album. Seeing friends and making music with great musicians is a 'Treasure of the Heart'," says Naylor.The singer is known for her rich, soulful voice and innovative approach to jazz standards, rock anthems, and original compositions. Her new 2024 album, "Treasures of the Heart," features a collection of ten original songs and four covers, showcasing Naylor's versatility as a vocalist and her ability to seamlessly blend genres. Highlights from the album include an Afro-Cuban inspired take on the Rodgers and Hart classic“I Didn't Know What Time It Was,” a sensitive interpretation of Burt Bacharach and Hal David's iconic“This Guy's in Love with You,” and the encouraging and very groovy Naylor and Khu originals“Love's Around” and“Treasures of the Heart.”TOUR DETAILS.Portland, OR:oWilf'soSaturday, October 12tho7:00 PMoTickets:oLocation: 800 NW 6th Avenue at Union Station, Portland, Oregon 97209oPhone: 503.223.0070oJazz Quartet: Jacqui Naylor vocals, Art Khu piano, Bill Athens bass, Matt Jorgensen drums.Vancouver, BC:oFrankie's Jazz Club (Located in the Georgian Court Hotel)oFriday, October 18th & Saturday, October 19tho8:00 PM both nightso Location: 755 Beatty Street, Vancouver, BC V6B 2M4oTickets:oPhone: 604-688-6368oJazz Quartet: Jacqui Naylor vocals, Art Khu piano, David Caballero bass, Bernie Arai drums.Seattle, WA:oThe Edgewater Hotel: Benefit Concert for Alpha Supported Living Services: "Giving Through Song"oSaturday, October 26tho6:00 PMoLocation: 2411 Alaskan Wy, Seattle, WA 98121oRegistration:oPhone: 206-284-9130oJazz Quartet: Jacqui Naylor vocals, Art Khu piano, Trevor Ford bass, Matt Jorgensen drumsABOUT JACQUI NAYLORJacqui Naylor is an internationally acclaimed jazz vocalist and composer known for her powerful, soulful voice and innovative approach to jazz, pop, and original music. With a career spanning decades, Naylor has performed at prestigious venues around the world and has released multiple critically acclaimed albums, including her latest, "Treasures of the Heart."Naylor's albums have made exclusive Top Ten lists, and her music featured in ad campaigns, television shows and films, including a documentary made about her. The extremely versatile singer also gained notoriety for an arrangement technique she coined“acoustic smashing” where she sings a jazz standard over the groove of a well-known rock anthem or vice versa. Naylor attributes her unique sound to the tight and spontaneous interplay between she and her extremely talented bandmates, including long-time pianist, arranger, and co-composer Art Khu.Naylor is based in San Francisco and tours regularly both nationally and internationally, headlining at some of the world's finest jazz venues and festivals. These include Ronnie Scott's London, Sunset-Sunside Paris, Birdland New York, Birdland Hamburg, Quasimodo Berlin, Jazz Alley Seattle, Blues Alley DC, SFJAZZ Center San Francisco, Monterey Jazz Festival, Jazz Aspen Snowmass, Vancouver International Jazz Festival, and Blue Note Clubs Worldwide including New York, Milan, and Tokyo.QUOTES ABOUT THIS ARTIST.“Naylor is a once-in-a-generation singing talent.” - Wild Mercury Rhythm.“Naylor remains one of the most superbly arresting vocalists around.” - JazzTimes.“She excels as a sensitive song interpreter with unerring intonation.” - Downbeat.“Treasures of the Heart is a supremely interesting and extremely well-performed album by a hip, versatile vocalist.” - All About JazzMORE ABOUT JACQUI NAYLOR.Visit her website:.Follow her on social media:#jazz #jazzvocals #jazzmusic #portlandmusic #seattlemusic, #vancouvermusic, #jacquinaylor #alphasls #givingthroughsong

Vocalist Jacqui Naylor performs her original song "We'll Shine Through" for SFJAZZ three-night residency. Art Khu piano, Richie Goods bass, Josh Jones drums.

