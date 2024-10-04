CLOSE-IN: ICC Women’S World Cup Win Would Be Wonderful For Indian Cricket (IANS Column)

(MENAFN- IANS) Indian cricket, like Chandrayan-3's mission to the moon is at present soaring effortlessly to a new high. The T20 win has brought about a transformation of self-belief and confidence that one has never seen before.

The recent Test series win against Bangladesh was a good example of the positive and winning frame of mind that the team has zoned into. For India, to win a Test match in just 2 days of play was an incredibly pleasing achievement. One talked of“Bazball”, a word that emerged from England's aggressive attitude on the way they played the game. One wonders what word could describe the performance of the Indian batting by scoring the fastest 50, 100, 150, 200 and 250 in a Test match encounter.

The Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma combination seems to have brought about an attitude that could be instrumental in making this Indian side into one that could etch itself into cricket history.

The Indian team has all the skills and options ,that a cricket team requires ,at its beck and call in an experienced captain, a line-up of world class batters, spin and pace bowlers. What was even more praise worthy was the Indian fielding. Apart from a few breathtaking catches the overall fielding level of the side was a few notches ahead compared to their earlier days on the field.

A top level team does not grow to be a champion side in a short while. One needs to, therefore, praise the 2 coaches before Gautam Gambhir who played a part in molding the side into this powerful unit. Ravi Shastri, through his man management and communication skills brought about aspirations, whereas, Rahul Dravid, brought in maturity, inner belief and processes in one's way of thinking. The present Indian side has a well rounded look to it of young and old experienced players and a Mumbai style shrewd cricket brain thinking captain in Rohit Sharma.

The most satisfying outcome after India's T20 World Cup 2024 win has been the praise worthy attitude and adulation that the team received from their millions of fans and well-wishers. The BCCI has also been generous in their appreciation.

The Indian women's cricketers have seen what is in store for them if they too come back victorious. A glorious bus ride with masses of people to welcome them, awaits their arrival. For the BCCI to have 2 World Cup trophies on the mantel piece in the year 2024 would be a divine blessing.

The ICC Women's T20 World cup campaign gets underway on the October 3, 2024 for India. Although, they have never won the trophy, the euphoria that surrounds Indian cricket should give them the boost this time to do so.

The Indian team's preparation under the watchful eyes of their coach, Amol Muzumdar, has been well thought through. A stint with a mental coach, stressing on improving fitness, fielding and running between the wickets were a few areas that needed improvement. One gathers their preparation camp focused whole heartedly on them.

The Indian women's side has an experienced captain in Harmanpreet Kaur, who has played T20 World cup cricket since its inception. Similar to the men, the Indian women have world class batters and bowlers in their fold.

New Zealand is the team India play first and one that is ranked just a shade below them in the ICC rankings. For India, this is a crucial match, as with the World Champions Australia also in their group, it's a must win situation required for them to qualify for the semi-final.

The Dubai based venue should be more suited to India than to New Zealand, especially due to the hot weather and the slow pace wickets. India possesses spinners who can exploit these conditions.

The most positive outcome for the Indian women's cricketers has been the equal status that the male players receive by way of travel, stay and match fees. One may look at it as nothing abnormal, however, it does bring in one major factor and that is the responsibility to deliver.

One hopes that any essence of negativity and clouds of despair blow past and that it rains success on the "Women in Blue", one that will make every Indian cricket supporter proud.

(Yajurvindra Singh is a former India cricketer. The views expressed are personal.)