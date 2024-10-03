Qatar Fund For Development, Uzbekistan Art And Culture Development Foundation Sign Grant To Restore Bibi-Khanym Mosque

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Tashkent: The Qatar Fund for Development and the Uzbekistan Art and Culture Development Foundation have signed a grant agreement worth $4,175,000 to restore the Bibi-Khanym Mosque Complex in Samarkand, the capital of the Republic of Uzbekistan. The project will be carried out by the Aga Khan Trust for Culture.

The signing ceremony was attended by the Chairperson of Qatar Museums HE Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, the Assistant to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan HE Saida Mirziyoyeva, and the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Uzbekistan HE Hassan bin Hamza Hashem.

Following the 1897 earthquake in Uzbekistan, the architectural structure of the Bibi-Khanym Mosque suffered severe damage, leading to the collapse of the inner arch of the main iwan and destabilizing the main dome. This project aims to complete previous restoration efforts and rebuild the mosque, while also providing job opportunities to support the economic empowerment of the poorest segments of the Uzbek community.

The project also seeks to revive the mosque by offering necessary training and teaching new skills that will facilitate in-depth research and precise implementation plans to preserve the mosque using traditional building techniques.

During the ceremony, Acting Director General of the Qatar Fund for Development Sultan bin Ahmed Al Aseeri said: "The Qatar Fund for Development strongly believes in the importance of supporting the friendly Republic of Uzbekistan through the restoration of the historic Bibi-Khanym Mosque to protect heritage while ensuring job creation and promoting economic growth. The fund is proud to support the restoration of this great architectural landmark, contributing to economic empowerment and boosting tourism through sustainable methods that ensure the continuity of Uzbekistans rich culture for future generations."

In her speech, Chairperson of the Board of Uzbekistans Art and Culture Development Foundation Gayane Umerova praised the significance of the project and said that "the restoration of the Bibi Khanum Mosque is not just about preserving an architectural marvel but it is also a vital investment in Uzbekistans cultural heritage and economic future. By engaging local communities in this transformative project between the Uzbekistan Art and Culture Development Fund alongside the Qatar Fund for Development, we aim to empower the safeguarding of Uzbekistans history while creating sustainable livelihoods that benefit generations to come."

This project underscores the ongoing support from the Qatar Fund for Development in the development and restoration of cultural centers through collaboration with leading Uzbek institutions, further strengthening the strong bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Uzbekistan in promoting sustainable economic growth and cultural preservation.

The restoration of this mosque, which dates back to the 15th century, represents a crucial step in reviving and revitalizing cultural heritage in the heart of Samarkand. The mosque is considered one of the largest and most magnificent in the Islamic world.