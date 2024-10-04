Most Children In Europe Spend Too Much Time In Front Of Screens

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
According to the results of a new worldwide study, children in
Europe do not play sports. In addition, three out of four
3-4-year-old children in Europe spend too much time in front of the
screen, do not get enough sleep and lack daily exercise,
Azernews reports.
International standards emphasize that children under 5 years of
age can spend at least one hour a day in intensive sports, three
hours in physical activity, 10-13 hours in sleep and only one hour
in front of the screen.
According to a study published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics
and covering about 7 thousand children, only 14.3 percent of
children in 33 countries meet these standards. At the same time, 81
percent of children get enough sleep, 41.8 percent meet the
criteria for screen time, and 49.2 percent do not lack physical
activity.
According to researchers from the Australian University of
Wollongong, the findings could have serious implications for the
health and well-being of people around the world throughout their
lives, as early childhood provides a "crucial opportunity" to form
healthy habits.
Associate Professor Sarah Rose, a developmental psychologist at
Staffordshire University in England, said it is very important to
check how well children follow these recommendations in different
countries: "The results of the study presented in the report show
the need to make some changes in children's lives. Although I was
not involved in the investigation, I would like to take into
account the importance of taking the necessary measures for
this."
Regional differences . In Africa and Europe, the indicators are
slightly better: about a quarter of children meet all three
criteria. While half of European children spend limited time in
front of the screen, 53.5 percent get enough physical activity and
almost all (94.7 percent) get enough sleep. According to the study,
girls in Europe adapt to more screen time than boys, which leads to
less physical activity.
The children of North and South America have both the best and
the worst habits. For example, although two out of three children
get enough physical activity, they also spend a lot of time
watching screens. It is reported that only 17 percent of those who
follow the screening rule comply with it.
Many European countries try to limit the time that children
spend in front of the screen. For example, the Swedish Public
Health Agency has proposed banning examinations for infants under
18 months of age, as well as children under two years of age. In
addition, the French government has stated that children under the
age of three should not spend time in front of the screen and that
it should be "strictly limited" to the age of six.
In some other countries, such as China, Internet video games are
limited, which young people spend a lot of time playing. On the
other hand, researchers from Sweden's Lund University note that
digital technologies are present in everyday life everywhere, and
the restrictions that will be imposed in this area will not always
be realistic.
MENAFN04102024000195011045ID1108745803
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.