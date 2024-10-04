Majority In European Parliament To Support Ukraine - Pekka Toveri

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The newly elected chair of the Ukraine-EU Association Committee, MEP (Finland) and former general Pekka Toveri, representing the European People's Party, reaffirmed his firm support for Ukraine, noting that this is exactly the position that the vast majority of the new European Parliament will retain.

The lawmaker stated this on Thursday at the European Parliament during a meeting with Ukrainian journalists, immediately after being elected to the chair's post in the committee that is a key instrument of cooperation between the European Parliament and the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Just as in the previous composition of the European Parliament where the vast majority of MEPs supported Ukraine, the new EP composition will be the same, Toveri said, noting his conviction that Ukraine can count on such stance to prevail. Ukraine's needs will be the basis of EP's work, the lawmaker stressed.

He noted he would like to hold a meeting with Ukrainian counterparts from the Verkhovna Rada as soon as possible to set up the agenda of bilateral cooperation.

In response to a clarifying question regarding his priorities as the head of the EP specialized committee on relations with Ukraine, the MEP emphasized that he would not work alone, but as part of a large group of like-minded colleagues who support Ukraine.

It should be ensured that all political parties and political groups fully support Ukraine, he said, adding that the meeting should be held as soon as possible to shape the agenda, including on energy security – as winter approaches – as well as military support and possible changes after the U.S. election. Even if the United States decides to reduce it, Europe must ensure it continues, filling the gap, Pekka Toveri emphasized.

He admitted that providing such military assistance to Ukraine would not be an easy task, and that the European Union is yet to find ways to ensure it.

Even if the EU has money, it does not have the required amount of weapons at the moment, the European politician admitted.

He separately emphasized that for Ukraine, as for any country at war, the key issue remains the preservation of public unity and that among political forces. According to the MEP, such unity is key to preserving the freedom and independence of Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, during the first plenary session in Strasbourg in July this year, the newly elected European Parliament confirmed its intention to continue supporting Ukraine, its independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.



Photo: Dan Gustafsson / Yle