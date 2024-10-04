Violent Mob Stormed Police Station, Looted Arms In India's Manipur

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, Oct 4 (NNN-PTI) – A violent mob stormed a station in India's north-eastern state of Manipur and looted arms, officials said, yesterday.

The incident took place during a clash between two groups in Ukhrul town, about 79 km north-east of Imphal, the capital city of Manipur.

The clash broke out between the two groups of the Naga community, over cleaning of disputed land in the town on Wednesday, following which a gunfire exchange took place between the two sides. Three people were killed and over 20 others in the firefight.

Reports said, while the violence was underway, a mob stormed a police station and looted arms and ammunition from there.

“The mob entered the police station, located at Wino Bazar, and decamped with service rifles of policemen,” a police official said.

Authorities imposed prohibitory orders and suspended mobile internet services in the town. Additional government forces have been rushed to the town to control the situation.

Reports said, this is the first time a police station was stormed in a Naga-majority area, ever since the violence broke out in the state last year.

Manipur has been on edge since May 3 last year, when large-scale violence broke out in the state during a tribal protest, over the inclusion of the non-tribal Meitei community for a scheduled tribe status – designated for disadvantaged socio-economic groups, which gives them reservations in education and government jobs.

Last year ethnic clashes between the majority Meitei group and the tribal Kuki minority have displaced over 60,000.

Violence so far has claimed over 200 lives and injured over 1,100.

Efforts by the federal government to restore peace in the state have not yielded the desired results.– NNN-PTI