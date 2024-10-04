Over 1,000 Ukrainians Injured By Russian Mines Since Invasion

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As many as 1,041 people, including almost a hundred children, have been by Russian mines and other explosive ordnance since the beginning of the full-scale war.

The Main Directorate of Mine Action, Civil Protection and Environmental Safety announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"As of October 1, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 1,041 people, including 99 children and 942 adults, have been injured by enemy mines and explosive remnants of war," the post reads.

Among the most affected are farmers (191), unemployed (163 people, including 73 retirees), critical infrastructure workers (110), drivers (78), and students (86).