Over 1,000 Ukrainians Injured By Russian Mines Since Invasion
Date
10/4/2024 12:09:32 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As many as 1,041 people, including almost a hundred children, have been injured by Russian mines and other explosive ordnance since the beginning of the full-scale war.
The Main Directorate of Mine Action, Civil Protection and Environmental Safety announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"As of October 1, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 1,041 people, including 99 children and 942 adults, have been injured by enemy mines and explosive remnants of war," the post reads.
Among the most affected are farmers (191), unemployed (163 people, including 73 retirees), critical infrastructure workers (110), drivers (78), and students (86).
MENAFN04102024000193011044ID1108745807
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.