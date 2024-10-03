Three Killed In Enemy Attack On Village In Chernihiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three people, including a child born in 2018, have been killed in an enemy attack on the border village of Hirsk in Ukraine's northern Chernihiv region.

That is according to the communications department of the National of Ukraine , Ukrinform reports.

"This afternoon, the Russians launched cynical strikes on civilians in a border settlement of the Snovsk community, Koriukivka district. Enemy drones attacked a natural truck that delivered household gas to people - the truck exploded and residential buildings caught fire. According to preliminary reports, three people were killed, including the driver and forwarder of the truck, as well as a girl born in 2018," the statement reads.

According to the National Police, four more people were injured, including two children aged 13 and 4.

All concerned services are working at the scene. Police officers are providing the necessary assistance to the victims and documenting the consequences of the attack against the civilian population as part of the investigation launched under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

"A terrible act of terrorism. The enemy once again attacked the border area of the Koriukivka district. According to preliminary information, three people were killed. Among them is a six-year-old child. Four people were injured, including a 4-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl and two men. All of them were hospitalized," said Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration.

He noted that the Russians had deliberately hit a vehicle carrying liquefied gas to people with a drone. The gas cylinders blew up. Residential buildings caught fire.

Photo credit: National Police