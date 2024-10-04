Ukrainian Pilots To Start F-16 Training In U.S. After Language Courses - Pentagon
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Training of a new group of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets in the USA will be scheduled and launched after they have completed language training.
That's according to DoD assistant spokesperson Sabrina Singh, who commented on the expected time frame for such pilot training, Ukrinform's own correspondent reports.
One of the requirements for pilot training is the command of the English language, she stressed, adding that, as soon as Ukrainian pilots are ready to this end, they may proceed to F-16 training.
In this context, the spokesperson also noted she could not provide any updates on the training schedule.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, last week U.S. President Joe Biden announced a large-scale package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of $7.9 billion. At the same time, he instructed the Pentagon to expand the F-16 training program for Ukrainian pilots to train another 18 pilots next year.
