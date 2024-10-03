Rose-Hulman Launches $102.3M Innovation District To Boost Entrepreneurship, Education, And Health Care

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rose-Hulman officials joined leaders of Union and Indiana Joint Replacement Institute in breaking ground on the Innovation Grove District.

Component of Trails to Innovation Will Offer Students Opportunities for Hands-On Internships, Real-World Projects & Engagement with Leading Tech

- Robert A. Coons, President, Rose-Hulman Institute of TechnologyTERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Construction has started on Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology 's new entrepreneurial district that will serve as a vibrant hub for entrepreneurship and technological advancement, expand educational opportunities for Rose-Hulman students, enhance local health care services, and bring the potential for economic growth to the Wabash Valley.This is a signature component of the recently announced $102.3 million Trails to Innovation project, backed by generous philanthropic support from Lilly Endowment Inc., various private philanthropic sources along with federal, state, and community support, including from the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration (EDA), Indiana's Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI), and an allocation from Vigo County Council and Terre Haute City Council's American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) resources.The Innovation Grove District will offer Rose-Hulman students opportunities for hands-on internships, collaborations on real-world engineering projects through Rose-Hulman Ventures , and the chance to engage with cutting-edge health care technology at the Surgical Center for Hip and Knee Replacements.“We're excited to begin realizing aspects of our Advancing by Design strategic plan,” said Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons.“This is a monumental occasion for Rose-Hulman that will greatly benefit our students, employees, and alumni, while further strengthening the bond we have enjoyed for the past 150 years with Terre Haute and the Wabash Valley. The Innovation Grove District will provide our students with unparalleled opportunities for hands-on learning, collaboration with industry leaders, and real-world experience in entrepreneurship and technological innovation, preparing them to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.”Coons hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on October 3 for the Innovation Grove District – kicking off Rose-Hulman's Homecoming Weekend and continuing a yearlong Sesquicentennial Celebration. Joining in the celebration were U.S. Senator Todd Young, Union Health President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Holman, and Michael Meneghini, MD, CEO of the Indiana Joint Replacement Institute (IJRI) and a Rose-Hulman alum, and several state and local officials.“Today's announcement is exciting for Rose-Hulman, its students and staff, and all of Indiana. For 150 years, Rose-Hulman has been at the cutting edge of technology, ranking among the best engineering schools in the country, and producing some of our brightest minds. Innovation Grove will create more opportunities for students to build careers in our state and drive economic growth throughout the Wabash Valley,” said Senator Young.The Innovation Grove District will feature:- Rose-Hulman Ventures: A 35,000-square-foot building that will be the new home to the engineering consulting and technology design and development firm that has existed for over two decades on the Institute's South Campus. This state-of-the-art space will also house:o STEM and Robotics Education Programs: In collaboration with Vigo County School Corporation.o Sawmill Society : Dedicated spaces for Rose-Hulman's network of entrepreneurial alumni and supporters to mentor and collaborate with emerging innovators.- Surgical Center for Hip and Knee Replacements: A 40,000-square-foot building that will house a premier facility in a partnership with Union Health and IJRI.- 5-megawatt solar farm: This renewable energy source will significantly reduce the district's carbon footprint while promoting clean energy practices on campus.- Innovation Trails: Designed to encourage healthy and active lifestyles within the Rose-Hulman and local communities. This trail will connect to the broader Wabash Valley trail system, offering scenic routes for walking, running, and biking.“This (Rose-Hulman/Union Health/IJRI) partnership is set up to be one of the most exciting and successful in the Midwest,” said Holman.“This collaboration will drive new technological advancements in the health care industry, provide hands-on experience for students and bring patients from all over the country to Terre Haute for orthopedic joint replacement surgeries.”Meneghini, an internationally recognized and award-winning orthopedic surgeon, researcher and educator, added,“This leading technological facility represents a unique collaboration fostering innovation in biomedical engineering education, research and development of the highest quality for patient care in hip and knee joint replacement. This unique facility will not only attract students, industry partners, engineers, surgeons, and patients to experience the latest advancements, it will inspire future health care professionals for decades to come.”Set to open in 2026, the Innovation Grove District will transform Rose-Hulman's campus into a dynamic hub for entrepreneurship and technological advancement. The district will feature state-of-the-art facilities, including modern collaborative spaces for students, entrepreneurs, and industry partners to innovate side by side. With a 5-megawatt solar farm, the district will showcase Rose-Hulman's commitment to environmental responsibility and create a vibrant atmosphere for innovation. From its advanced engineering labs to world-class health care facilities, Innovation Grove will be a forward-thinking space where education, engineering, science, and industry converge to shape the future.Rose-Hulman is recognized as a national leader in undergraduate science, engineering, and mathematics education. The college has been ranked No. 1 nationally for the past 26 years within its specialized engineering category by U.S. News & World Report; profiled as one of The Princeton Review's Best 390 Colleges for 2025, along with earning Best Value & Green College highlights and Top 20 rankings for career services, career placement, internships, science lab facilities, & academic rigor; and earning Best Colleges in America rankings by Wall Street Journal.About Rose-Hulman Institute of TechnologyFounded in 1874, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is dedicated to preparing its students with the world's best undergraduate science, engineering, and mathematics education in an environment of individual attention and support. The Institute is consistently recognized nationally as an elite STEM college for distinctions that include faculty excellence, return on investment, value-added, and career services. Career placement is nearly 100 percent year after year. Located in Terre Haute, Indiana, Rose-Hulman has an enrollment of more than 2,300 students. Learn more at rose-hulman.About Union HealthUnion Health is a not-for-profit health system that provides comprehensive health care to patients in west central Indiana and eastern Illinois. Serving its communities since 1892, Union Health provides care to all area residents regardless of their ability to pay. Their patient-focused philosophy emphasizes collaboration, integrity, transparency and stewardship to help patients reach better health and well-being. For more information on Union Health, visit .About Indiana Joint Replacement InstituteFounded and led by Dr. Michael Meneghini, Indiana Joint Replacement Institute focuses on the entire patient experience for hip or knee replacement from the first visit to meeting our world class anesthesiologists to our national experts in orthopedic care while discharging the patient safely home. Our multi-disciplinary team approach brings together nationally and internationally recognized experts in orthopedics, anesthesia and perioperative medical care to ensure our patients receive their surgical care in the safest possible environment with superior outcomes. Our patients can expect informed and research-based medical, surgical and anesthetic care. Indiana Joint Replacement Institute currently has four locations (Indianapolis-Metro, Terre Haute, Fort Wayne, and Naples, Florida). For more information on Indiana Joint Replacement Institute, visit .DROPBOX PHOTO AVAILABILITY:Here is a link to a Dropbox of images from the groundbreaking ceremony:Artistic renderings of the new Innovation Grove and surgery center will be provided upon request. Please contact Dale Long, director of media relations, at ... or 812-208-5615.ROSE-HULMAN B-ROLL VIDEO:Videos showcasing Rose-Hulman's campus and an interview with IJRI's Dr. Michael Meneghini can be found at:Any portion of this b-roll segment can be used with this news release.

