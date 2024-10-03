Harlem Fine Arts Show Returns To The Glasshouse, Unveiling A Virtual Arts District: A Fusion Of Tradition & Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HFAS17 Save The Date

HFAS17 #BuyBlackArt

HFAS17 Bridging Communities Through Art, Across Physical and Digital Spaces

- Dion Clarke, Founder of HFASHARLEM, NY, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Harlem Fine Arts Show (HFAS), the nation's largest traveling of African diaspora art, announces its highly anticipated return to The Glasshouse for HFAS17.This landmark event, now in its third year at the iconic venue, taking place from February 21-23, 2025, promises an immersive showcase of contemporary art, cultural celebration, all while blending tradition with innovation.HFAS17: A Fusion of Art and CultureHFAS17 commences with the exclusive Red Dot Opening Night on Friday, February 21, setting the stage for a weekend of artistic immersion as art enthusiasts converge upon The Glasshouse to witness a kaleidoscope of creativity. Saturday, February 22, features a diverse array of exhibitions, thought-provoking art talks, and our annualAfrican American in Medicine (AAIM) Awards Ceremony. Sunday, February 23, continues the celebration with additional art talks and a special tribute to African Americans in Finance (AAIF)."HFAS17 is a testament to the enduring power of art to inspire, connect, and transform," said Dion Clarke, Founder and CEO of HFAS. "We are honored to provide platforms and spaces for our 100+ artists of the African diaspora and a bevy of world renowned galleries to share their stories and showcase their exceptional talent."Introducing the HFAS Virtual Arts District: Where Creativity Knows No BoundsIn a bold move towards accessibility and innovation, HFAS launches the HFAS Virtual Arts District, a dynamic online platform. This immersive digital space offers 24/7 access to curated galleries, virtual artist talks, and a wealth of resources, fostering a global community of art enthusiasts."The HFAS Virtual Arts District democratizes access to art, enabling a wider audience to discover and engage with the richness of African diaspora artistry," said Clarke.Tickets for HFAS17 go on sale Thursday, October 3, 2024, at HFAS .About the Harlem Fine Arts Show:The Harlem Fine Arts Show is a traveling exhibition that showcases contemporary paintings, sculpture, and photography, making it the largest touring African diaspora art show in the United States. Since its inception in 2009, HFAS has welcomed over 100,000 visitors, journeyed to more than 10 cities, and partnered with leading galleries and artists. HFAS serves as a platform for African diaspora artists, providing them with the opportunity to exhibit and sell their artwork to a diverse audience.Experience the transformative power of art at HFAS17.#BuyBlackArt

Richard E Pelzer II

Harlem Fine Arts Show

